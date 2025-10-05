Azernews.Az

Sunday October 5 2025

Foxconn reports record Q3 revenue, beats expectations with $66 bln in sales

5 October 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)
Foxconn reports record Q3 revenue, beats expectations with $66 bln in sales

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., better known as Foxconn, posted record-breaking revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, exceeding market expectations amid strong performance across key business segments, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more