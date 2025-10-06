Weekly update on mine clearance operations in liberated territories released
Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has released its latest weekly report on demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.
The operations were conducted across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. Additionally, mine clearance was carried out in the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajili in the Gazakh district.
During the week, a total of 82 anti-personnel mines, 74 anti-tank mines, and 517 unexploded ordnances were detected and safely neutralized.
In total, an area of 1,432.8 hectares was cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war.
These efforts are part of ongoing operations to ensure the safe return of displaced residents and support reconstruction and development in the region.
