Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz President at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.