Money transfers between Azerbaijan and Latvia rise in first half of 2025

In the first half of 2025, personal remittances from Azerbaijan to Latvia totaled $2.113 million, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. This figure represents an increase of $856,000, or 68.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2024. Latvia accounted for 0.9 percent of Azerbaijan’s total outward remittances during the reporting period.

