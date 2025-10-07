Azerbaijan highlights strong cooperation within Turkic States Organization

7 October 2025 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), founded on shared language, history, and traditions and rooted in the Nakhchivan Agreement, has developed cooperation in more than 35 areas, including political, economic, and cultural sectors.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala.

Bayramov emphasized that in a time when confidence in international institutions is shaken, the dynamic cooperation within the OTS—built on brotherhood and mutual trust—is not only a source of pride but also a solid foundation for hope in the future. He stated: “Today, we will hear proposals from member states on further strengthening our organization. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the number of annual OTS Summit meetings has been increased to two, creating an opportunity for flexible, in-depth, and comprehensive discussions on our cooperation potential.”