Azerbaijan highlights strong cooperation within Turkic States Organization
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), founded on shared language, history, and traditions and rooted in the Nakhchivan Agreement, has developed cooperation in more than 35 areas, including political, economic, and cultural sectors.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Gabala.
Bayramov emphasized that in a time when confidence in international institutions is shaken, the dynamic cooperation within the OTS—built on brotherhood and mutual trust—is not only a source of pride but also a solid foundation for hope in the future. He stated: “Today, we will hear proposals from member states on further strengthening our organization. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the number of annual OTS Summit meetings has been increased to two, creating an opportunity for flexible, in-depth, and comprehensive discussions on our cooperation potential.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!