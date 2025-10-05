Azerbaijan hosts day 10 of 3rd CIS Games with competitions

5 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 10th day of the 3rd CIS Games, being hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, will feature competitions across 10 different sports, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's national volleyball team will face Belarus in the semifinals in Ganja, while the 3x3 basketball team will go up against Uzbekistan in Group A.

Finals in various disciplines will also take place across multiple cities:

Yevlakh will host boxing matches

Gabala will see the badminton finals

Khankendi will feature archery events

Ganja will also host fencing and shooting competitions

Mingachevir will hold the canoeing and rowing finals

Goygol will be the venue for the mixed team judo competition

The 3rd CIS Games are set to conclude on October 8.