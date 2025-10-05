Azerbaijan hosts day 10 of 3rd CIS Games with competitions
The 10th day of the 3rd CIS Games, being hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, will feature competitions across 10 different sports, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's national volleyball team will face Belarus in the semifinals in Ganja, while the 3x3 basketball team will go up against Uzbekistan in Group A.
Finals in various disciplines will also take place across multiple cities:
Yevlakh will host boxing matches
Gabala will see the badminton finals
Khankendi will feature archery events
Ganja will also host fencing and shooting competitions
Mingachevir will hold the canoeing and rowing finals
Goygol will be the venue for the mixed team judo competition
The 3rd CIS Games are set to conclude on October 8.
