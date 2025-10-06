STAR refinery sees sharp increase in diesel production and crude imports

6 October 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The STAR refinery, operated by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkiye, produced 556,181 tons of diesel fuel in July 2025, marking a 47.8% increase compared to 376,332 tons in the same month of 2024, according to data from Turkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azernews reports.

