STAR refinery sees sharp increase in diesel production and crude imports
The STAR refinery, operated by Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkiye, produced 556,181 tons of diesel fuel in July 2025, marking a 47.8% increase compared to 376,332 tons in the same month of 2024, according to data from Turkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!