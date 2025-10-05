Nakhchivan celebrates World Teachers' Day with tributes and awards

5 October 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

World Teachers’ Day was marked with a formal ceremony in Nakhchivan on October 5, recognizing the vital role of educators and celebrating achievements in the education sector.

Azernews reports that the event began with participants laying flowers at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the main square of Nakhchivan city, honoring his legacy.

The official ceremony continued at the conference hall of the Nakhchivan Military College, where attendees observed a moment of silence in memory of Heydar Aliyev and the nation's martyrs. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was then played.

Key officials delivered speeches, including Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Minister of Education Elxan Najafov, Presidential Representative Office official Tukazban Guliyeva, Head of the Humanitarian Affairs Department at the Cabinet of Ministers Tarverdi Mammadov, and Director of the Nakhchivan Girls' Lyceum Ilaha Farajova. They congratulated teachers on their professional holiday and wished them continued success.

Speakers highlighted the region's significant educational progress in recent years. Notably, the 2024–2025 academic year saw the highest examination results recorded in the last 30 years.

During the event, several educators were awarded honorary diplomas by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Ministry of Education for their outstanding contributions. Schools were also recognized with certificates of appreciation for excellence in teaching and student development. Selected teachers received the "Advanced Educator of the Republic of Azerbaijan" badge and accompanying certificates.

The event concluded with a cultural program celebrating the teaching profession.