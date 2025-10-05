Ukraine hit by massive missile and drone attack, says President Zelensky

5 October 2025 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Sunday that Russia’s latest overnight assault involved the launch of 50 missiles and 500 drones targeting multiple regions across the country, Azernews reports.

In a Telegram post, Zelensky listed the affected areas as Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad. According to preliminary reports, the attacks resulted in five fatalities and left ten others injured.

The president emphasized that rescue operations and restoration efforts are currently underway. “We urgently need enhanced protection and faster implementation of all defense agreements,” Zelensky urged, stressing the crucial role of the United States and Europe in applying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the aggression.