Azerbaijan and UK explore new prospects for defense cooperation [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A meeting between the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, took place on October 6, focusing on strengthening defense and security ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Colonel General Hasanov highlighted the growing importance of bilateral relations across various sectors, including the military sphere, noting that such cooperation plays a key role in advancing the capabilities of both nations’ armed forces.

Ambassador Auld expressed his satisfaction with the current level of collaboration and emphasized the significance of continued dialogue to further develop defense relations.

The talks, also attended by the UK’s defense attaché in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Commander Gavin Tarbard, addressed future opportunities for defense cooperation, regional security issues, and other matters of shared interest.