Patriotic art contest announced in Azerbaijan

An art competition titled "ZƏFƏR - 44" has been announced in the country to mark the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved under the leadership of the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The art contest aims to foster a sense of patriotism among the younger generation and to promote the high spiritual values associated with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation.

Contest Rules. Entries should reflect:

Life during the occupation period;

Reconstruction efforts after the Victory;

Emotional state of the people;

Courage of the Azerbaijani Army;

Fighting spirit of the people;

Unity of the Azerbaijani Army and the people.

Note that art works may be created in the genres of visual arts and sculpture.

Age of participants: 10 to 21 years

10 to 21 years Application deadline: October 25, 2025

Submission email address: [email protected]

Participant application form must include:

Photo of the artwork;

Title of the artwork;

Date of birth;

Dimensions and technique;

Contact details;

Full name;

Name of educational institution.

Maximum artwork size: up to 40×50 cm

A total of 44 works will be selected for the exhibition. All participants whose works are chosen for the exhibition will receive certificates and gifts. An online catalog of the exhibition will be prepared as well.

We look forward to receiving new works born from your emotions and inspiration!

For more information, please contact: +994 51 310 74 01 (phone/WhatsApp)

The art contest "ZƏFƏR - 44" is organized by Azerbaijan Artists' Union, State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, Khatai Arts Center, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Khatai District Executive Power and Nakhchivan Artists' Union.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.