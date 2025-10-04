Japan elects its first female ruling party leader

4 October 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s former Minister of Economic Security, Sanae Takaichi, has been elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), marking a historic first for the party, Azernews reports, citing Japanese media outlets.

Takaichi emerged victorious over four competitors in the party leadership race. In the first round, she secured 183 votes, narrowly edging out her main rival, Shinjiro Koizumi, who received 164 votes, advancing both to the second round. Takaichi ultimately prevailed in the decisive stage, securing her position as party leader.

In the coming days, the parliament will vote to confirm the ruling party’s new leader as the country’s prime minister. If approved, Takaichi will become Japan’s first female prime minister.

The leadership race follows the resignation of current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who announced in early September that he would step down as head of the LDP.