Friday October 3 2025

Vietnam expects credit growth to rise by end of 2025

3 October 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
Vietnam expects credit growth to rise by end of 2025

Vietnam’s credit growth is projected to reach as high as 20 percent by the end of 2025, supporting the government’s goal of achieving economic growth of over 8 percent this year, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

