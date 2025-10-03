Azernews.Az

Loan volume in Garabagh reaches over 516 mln manat as of September 1

3 October 2025 18:27 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of September 1, 2025, the total volume of loans issued in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh economic region reached 516.592 million manats, according to the Central Bank.

