Google lays off designers amid neural network rollout

3 October 2025 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has cut more than 100 design jobs, according to recent reports. Employees from the "quantitative user experience research" and "platform and service experience" teams within the cloud technology division, along with staff from several other departments, were laid off earlier this week, Azernews reports.

These roles typically involve using data, surveys, and other analytical tools to understand user behavior and influence product design decisions. The report also highlights that some cloud technology development teams have been reduced by as much as half, with a significant portion of the layoffs affecting employees based in the United States.

Some employees were reportedly given until early December to secure another position within Google. These layoffs come as part of broader organizational changes linked to the company’s increased focus and investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Just last month, Wired magazine revealed that over 200 contractors working on AI projects like Gemini and AI Overviews were also let go.

The report further pointed out underlying tensions related to wages and working conditions. Some insiders believe that the layoffs were partially intended to quell growing protests over low salaries and job insecurity.

Earlier this year, in February, Google also laid off staff from its cloud technology division, stating the need to concentrate on areas deemed “critical to our business and ensuring our long-term success.”

These cuts reflect the tech giant’s strategic pivot towards AI-driven innovation, which is reshaping how products are developed and delivered. However, the challenge remains balancing rapid technological advancement with maintaining employee morale and trust—a delicate act that many companies in Silicon Valley are currently navigating.