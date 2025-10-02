Philippines unveils plan to incorporate nuclear energy

2 October 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled a comprehensive framework on Thursday for integrating nuclear energy into the country’s power generation mix, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin signed the department circular that formally establishes the policy foundation for the Philippines’ first commercially developed and operated nuclear power plant (NPP), designated as the Pioneer NPP.

“This framework is more than just a policy document; it sends a strong investment signal,” Garin said.

“By setting clear guidelines for nuclear integration, we are assuring investors, partners, and stakeholders that the Philippines is prepared to responsibly and strategically adopt nuclear energy as a vital part of its clean energy transition,” she added.

Garin emphasized that nuclear energy will complement renewable sources by providing reliable and stable baseload power, ensuring that the Philippine economy has the energy security needed to support growth while meeting climate commitments.

Under the circular, the Pioneer NPP will be treated as a baseload facility and granted priority dispatch in coordination with the DOE, the Independent Market Operator, and the System Operator — regardless of the nuclear technology used.

This approach guarantees a competitive investment environment for the Pioneer NPP and lays the groundwork for future nuclear projects that will strengthen the country’s long-term energy security.

Garin highlighted that the Pioneer NPP will not only diversify the nation’s energy mix but also establish a robust regulatory framework that attracts both local and international investors.

As the Philippines moves toward this new energy frontier, the successful deployment of the Pioneer NPP could position the country as a regional leader in clean and reliable nuclear power, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve ambitious climate goals.