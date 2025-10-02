Azerbaijan's swimming team wins 13 medals at CIS Games

2 October 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's swimming team has concluded the third CIS Games with 13 medals, Azernews reports.

On the final (fifth) day of the competitions held at the Ganja Sports Palace, Azerbaijani representatives Suleyman Ismayilzade won a gold medal, and Anastasia Gnussina won a bronze medal.

They excelled in the 400 and 1500 meters freestyle events, respectively.

With this, Azerbaijan's swimming team has concluded the III CIS Games with a total of 13 medals.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.