Female gymnasts represent country in trampoline gymnastics competition [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025

Laman Ismayilova

Trampoline gymnastics competitions have started Shaki as part of third CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Around 45 athletes from 7 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan) are competing at the event, which is being held at the Shaki Olympic Sports Complex.

The qualification round for the women’s individual event has already concluded.

Some 22 female gymnasts competed for a spot in the finals. Three female athletes from Azerbaijan – Seljan Mahsudova, Shafiqa Humbatova, and Vafa Alisultanova, represented the country in the qualification phase.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.