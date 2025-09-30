Int'l symposium explores Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy and ashiq art [PHOTOS]

30 September 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The international symposium titled "From Ashiq Alasgar to Uzeyir Hajibayli: Cultural Codes of the Turkic World, dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer, has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The symposium was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The initiative aimed to explore the legacy of the great composer and the ashiq art from the perspective of common Turkic cultural codes, and to examine their role in shaping national and spiritual identity.

The two-day symposium featured more than 50 speakers, including renowned scholars and experts from Azerbaijan and various countries of the Turkic world, who participated in the plenary sessions.

The discussions covered topics such as the shared musical memory of Turkic peoples, traditions of the ashiq art, the influence of classical literature, and particularly the role of Uzeyir Hajibayli in the creation of national cultural codes.

A highlight of the event was the session titled "Uzeyir Hajibayli's Work as a Cultural Dialogue Between East and West," held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and moderated by Honored Art Worker and musicologist Professor Zumrud Dadashzadeh.

The session offered an in-depth examination of Hajibayli's creative legacy. Speakers included Professor Aleksandr Maklygin (Russia), Professor Shoista Ganikhanova (Uzbekistan), People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and Associate Professor Karagul Tilenchiyev (Kyrgyzstan), composer and musicologist Elmir Mirzayev (Germany), and Azerbaijani experts such as Professor Zumrud Dadashzadeh, PhD in Art Studies Associate Professor Leyla Abdullayeva, and Doctor of Art Studies Professor Ilgar Imamverdiyev.

The closing session of the symposium was held at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Prior to the session, Miraz Ancient Folk Instruments Ensemble performed for the guests.