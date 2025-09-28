Bulgaria men's volleyball team reaches first World Championships final since 1970
The Bulgarian men's volleyball team has advanced to the final of the World Championships for the first time in 55 years, Azernews reports.
Bulgaria overcame the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the 2025 tournament held in the Philippines, winning 3-1 with set scores of 25:20, 23:25, 25:21, and 25:22.
The last time Bulgaria secured a place among the top two was in 1970, when they claimed a silver medal. At that time, however, the final standings were determined through a round-robin system, and there was no actual final match.
Bulgaria will now compete for the championship title against the winner of the Italy vs. Poland semifinal clash.
The 2025 World Championship is taking place in the Philippines from September 12 to 28. Defending champions Italy previously beat Poland in the 2022 final in four sets.
