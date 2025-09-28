Azerbaijani swimmers win two more medals at CIS Games

28 September 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani swimmers have won two more medals at CIS Games, Azernews reports.

Suleyman Ismayilzade won silver in the 1500-meter freestyle, while Yegor Maynitski claimed bronze in the 200-meter individual medley. The swimming competitions took place at Ganja Sports Palace.

Previously, Mehri Abdurrahmanli secured bronze in the 100-meter butterfly event.

Another Azerbaijani swimmer, Anastasia Gnussina, finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle and missed out on a medal.

Azerbaijan is hosting host the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, with the aim of promoting friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city will host events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports is being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.