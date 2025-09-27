Azernews.Az

Saturday September 27 2025

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on September 27 - Remembrance Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 September 2025 00:05 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on September 27 - Remembrance Day [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on social media accounts on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance.

Azernews presents the post:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more