Zelensky: NATO afraid of possible Russian response
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Axios, the full version of which was released on Friday, that most of the NATO members are "afraid" to respond to Russia's provocations, due to a possible retaliation from the latter, Azernews reports.
"Russia is crazy," Zelensky commented. Talking about the recent alleged Russian airspace violations across Europe, he insisted that the answer to these actions has been "very weak," adding that this is only enabling Moscow to continue with such behavior.
The Ukrainian president underlined that in these situations, Russian aircraft should be shot down.
"If the jets are in your space, you have to block [them]," Zelensky stressed.
