Additional train service to Ganja scheduled ahead of III CIS Games

27 September 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the upcoming opening of the III CIS Games in Ganja, an additional train service has been arranged to facilitate passenger travel, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC announced that the extra train will depart from Baku on September 28 at 13:00 and is scheduled to arrive at Ganja railway station at 16:56. The ticket price for the Baku–Ganja route is set at 18.89 manats (about $11).

The additional service is aimed at meeting increased passenger demand as athletes, delegations, and visitors gather in Ganja for the official launch of the Games, which bring together participants from across the Commonwealth of Independent States.