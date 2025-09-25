China’s Chery makes strong debut on Hong Kong stock market
Shares of Chery Automobile Co., China’s largest vehicle exporter, jumped 11.2% on their Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) debut on Thursday, closing at 34.20 Hong Kong dollars per share, well above the initial public offering (IPO) price of 30.75 Hong Kong dollars, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
