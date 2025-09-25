Azerbaijani delegation visits key port in Iran’s Bandar Abbas

25 September 2025 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

On September 24, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev paid a working visit to Bandar Abbas, Iran, as part of the North-South Transport Corridor initiative, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that the Azerbaijani delegation toured the port, which is a crucial component of the corridor, and reviewed its infrastructure. During the visit, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Saeed Rasouli, delivered a detailed presentation on the port’s operations and potential.

Discussions between the two sides focused on possible areas of cooperation within the framework of the international transport route, which is designed to strengthen regional connectivity and facilitate trade.

Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev also met with Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, the Governor of Hormozgan Province, where the two officials exchanged views on expanding bilateral collaboration.

The visit underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing its role in the North-South Corridor, which is expected to boost trade flows between Europe, the Caucasus, and South Asia through Iran.