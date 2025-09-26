Chinese robot vacuum maker reveals Rolls-Royce Cullinan replica

26 September 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Dreame, a Chinese manufacturer of robot vacuum cleaners and other home appliances, has unveiled a prototype of its first crossover, with designers drawing inspiration from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The vehicle is expected to hit the market in 2027, with production potentially set up in Germany, near Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory, Azernews reports.

The promising Dreame model adopts the British luxury SUV’s overall silhouette, featuring an abundance of chrome accents, a distinctive large radiator grille with vertical slats, horizontal headlights, and unique elements like rear suicide doors.

On the technical side, this yet-unnamed crossover is expected to come equipped with a 100 kWh battery. It will be available both as a fully electric model with four motors, and as a hybrid version, where the internal combustion engine acts solely as a generator.

Dreame plans to integrate advanced autonomous driving capabilities and seamless smart home connectivity, allowing drivers to control their home appliances directly from the vehicle — a bold step towards merging smart living and electric mobility.