Two new chatgpt versions launched

14 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has announced the automation of its latest GPT-5.1 models — GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Reasoning — designed to deliver faster, smarter, and more adaptive AI interactions, Azernews reports.

According to the company, users can now interact with the system in real time and receive responses that automatically adjust throughout the day based on their communication style and preferences.

GPT-5.1 Instant prioritizes speed and responsiveness. It is optimized for quick conversations, short-form writing, code editing, and distribution tasks. Unlike previous versions, the model can now automatically switch into a short reasoning mode when deeper analysis is required. The response structure and clarity have also been improved for smoother communication.

Meanwhile, GPT-5.1 Reasoning (previously codenamed OPS-5.1) is designed for tasks requiring high precision and analytical depth, such as multi-step problem-solving, complex programming, planning, and data analytics. The model dynamically allocates computing resources, processing simple queries instantly and extending reasoning time for more challenging requests.

Among its key upgrades are stronger logical consistency, improved context retention, and minimal jargon, allowing it to handle technical discussions with more natural flow and precision.

OpenAI has also enhanced its chat personalization system, offering distinct conversation tones — Standard, Friendly, Efficient, Professional, Outspoken, and Unorthodox. The selected tone now applies across all chats, while an experimental mode lets users fine-tune tone intensity for different situations.

For developers, full backward compatibility with previous OPS-5 family APIs remains intact. The company also confirmed that the new GPT-5.1 models have passed comprehensive safety evaluations and include enhanced filters for emotionally sensitive or high-impact scenarios.

To ensure a smooth transition, the previous OPS-5 models will remain available for three more months, allowing users to compare generations and choose the most suitable configuration for their specific workflows.

Industry experts view GPT-5.1 as a major step toward fully adaptive AI systems — capable not just of generating text, but of deciding how to think based on the complexity and emotional tone of each interaction. This could redefine how humans and AI collaborate across creative, analytical, and technical domains.