Tofig Guliyev's music pieces enchant audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

Spectacular concert program dedicated to the creative work of the prominent composer, Tofig Guliyev, has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event featured the State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of conductor Mustafa Ashurov.

The audience responded enthusiastically to Guliyev's film scores, romances, and pop music selections. Notable pieces from beloved films such as "Görüş" (Meeting), "Qızmar günəş altında" (Under the Scorching Sun), "Qaynana" (Mother-in-law),"Ögey ana" (Stepmother) and many others, were showcased in the concert.

The soloists featured in the performance included Ulkar Aliyeva, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Khayyam Nisanov, Hidayat Aliyev (vocals), Nigar Jalilova, Sema Hamzayeva, Gunel Hajiyeva, Nargiz Karimova, Elmira Rahimova (soprano), Jalal Karimov (baritone), Nihad Orujov, Farid Aliyev, Atash Garayev (tenor), and Ravana Gurbanova (mugham singer), alongside instrumental performances by Fahmin Ahmadli (piano), Ravan Mustafazadə (tar), and Seymur Hasansoy (accordion), enriching the concert program.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 through the initiative of Azerbaijani classical music icons Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

The ensemble's first chief conductor and artistic director was People's Artist and state award laureate Nazim Rzayev.

Throughout its over fifty-year history, the orchestra has graced many prestigious venues across the globe, participated in renowned international festivals, and helped promote Azerbaijani musical heritage.

In recognition of its significant contribution to the global promotion of Azerbaijani classical music, the orchestra received the national Humay Prize in 2007.

Since 2018, the orchestra has been under the leadership of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, who serves as its artistic director and chief conductor.