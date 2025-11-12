Azerbaijani Defense Minister’s official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina continues [PHOTOS]

12 November 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, continues his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov met with the Command of the European Union Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) and visited the Turkish contingent stationed there.

Following an official welcoming ceremony held at the Butmir military base, the minister met with EUFOR Commander Major General Florin-Marian Barbu. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was briefed on the activities of the EU mission. Both sides highlighted Azerbaijan’s positive experience of cooperation within the Partnership for Peace program and the Operational Capabilities Concept, while also discussing several issues of mutual interest.

Later, Colonel General Hasanov met with Colonel Mustafa Çetin Çelik, head of the Turkish contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the meeting, Hasanov extended his condolences to the representatives of the brotherly country over the tragic loss of Turkish servicemen in the C-130 military cargo plane crash that occurred on November 11 near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border.