Azerbaijan's film industry sees significant growth and int'l recognition [PHOTO]

In the past two years, Azerbaijan's film industry has experienced substantial growth, with the commencement of production on 71 films. Out of these, 50 films have already been completed and delivered, including five full-length feature films, Azernews reports.

This was revealed by Farid Jafarov, the Deputy Culture Minister, during his address at a joint session of the Parliamentary Committees on Youth and Sports, Public Associations and Religious Organizations, and Culture on November 12.

Focus on National History and International Presence

A significant portion of the films produced over the past two years focuses on national history, with 15 films dedicated to the country’s 2020 Patriotic War and the ongoing process of rebuilding in the liberated territories of Karabakh. Additionally, five full-length films are currently being produced about the war.

Jafarov emphasized the importance of these films in reflecting Azerbaijan's contemporary history, stating that they play a vital role in preserving and promoting national memory.

Moreover, the financing allocated for the film industry is not only supporting national productions but is also ensuring Azerbaijani films are represented at international film festivals. In the past two years alone, approximately 30 Azerbaijani films have participated in global festivals, demonstrating the increasing recognition of Azerbaijan’s cinematic contributions.

Since 2021, Baku has also hosted the prestigious International Film Festival, a notable development in promoting Azerbaijan's growing presence on the world cinema stage.

This festival has become an important platform for international exchange, further boosting the country's film industry’s visibility.

Investing in Animation and Historical Cinema

One of the emerging trends in Azerbaijan's film production is a focus on animation. The Azerbaijan Film Agency has initiated the production of seven animated films, with one already completed and handed over.

These projects highlight a growing interest in diversifying the types of films produced in the country, moving beyond traditional genres and embracing creative storytelling through animation.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry is actively working on the production of historical films. This initiative includes the creation of specialized film studios with dedicated pavilions for historical film production.

In this context, the Azerbaijan Film Agency has been looking into the experiences of other countries, such as Turkiye, to inform the development of these historical productions.

A recent visit by the Agency's leadership to historical film production studios in Turkiye was part of efforts to incorporate best practices and enhance the infrastructure for historical filmmaking in Azerbaijan.