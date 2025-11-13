CBA projects inflation to stay within target range through 2026

13 November 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Annual inflation is expected to remain within the target corridor of 4% ±2% in both 2025 and 2026, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s (CBA) October forecasts. The CBA projects inflation at 6.0% in 2025. The forecast reflects upward contributions from household consumption (+1.57 percentage points), agricultural producer prices (+3.64 p.p.), inflation among trading partners (+2.80 p.p.), and higher passenger transport tariffs (+0.14 p.p.)...

