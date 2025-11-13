CBA projects inflation to stay within target range through 2026
Annual inflation is expected to remain within the target corridor of 4% ±2% in both 2025 and 2026, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s (CBA) October forecasts. The CBA projects inflation at 6.0% in 2025. The forecast reflects upward contributions from household consumption (+1.57 percentage points), agricultural producer prices (+3.64 p.p.), inflation among trading partners (+2.80 p.p.), and higher passenger transport tariffs (+0.14 p.p.)...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!