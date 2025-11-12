Azerbaijan among top three in Türkiye’s export growth rankings
Turkiye’s exports to Azerbaijan increased by 7.4 percent year-on-year during January–October of this year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries with the highest annual export growth from Turkiye during the reporting period.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!