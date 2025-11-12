Azerbaijani companies participate in Turkmentel-2025 International Exhibition in Ashgabat

12 November 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On November 12, the “Turkmentel-2025” International Exhibition opened at the Exhibition Center of the Ashgabat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Alongside numerous foreign participants, more than 200 representatives from Turkmenistan took part in the event.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijani companies also participated in the exhibition. “Delta Telecom” served as the platinum sponsor and showcased its products and services at a dedicated stand. Representatives from “Azerconnect Group” and “AzerTelecom” also attended the event.

The exhibition was visited by a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Memmetkhan Chakiyev, as well as representatives of foreign countries and staff members of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

“Delta Telecom’s” stand attracted significant interest and positive feedback from visitors and participants alike.