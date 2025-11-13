Media Development Agency announces competition to support print media outlets

13 November 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced a new competition to provide financial support to print media organizations. Public-political newspapers registered in the Media Registry are eligible to participate.

As reported by Azernews, applications and supporting documents must be submitted electronically through the online portal [mib.media.gov.az] to the Media Development Agency.

Following the evaluation process, contracts for financial assistance will be signed between the Agency and the winning newspaper editorial offices. Each contract will remain in force for a period of six months.

Under this support program, the Agency will provide funding for the publication of one newspaper issue per week. Each participating outlet will receive a monthly grant of 5,000 AZN.

Additionally, the newspaper’s official website will receive 3,000 AZN in monthly financial assistance. If the editorial team has expressed an intention to carry out a major website update, the support for the first month will amount to 5,000 AZN.