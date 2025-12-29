Bayramov and Georgian FM discuss oil exports to Armenia via Georgia

29 December 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, during which the sides discussed the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia through Georgian territory, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of the friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. They emphasized that sustained political dialogue at the highest levels, along with frequent mutual visits, has played a key role in further strengthening bilateral relations. The importance of expanding high-level political contacts in the coming year was also underlined.

The conversation focused on regional trade and communication issues, with both sides welcoming ongoing efforts in this direction. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached on the tariff issue related to the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia via Georgia, stressing the need to continue coordinated work. Bayramov conveyed his gratitude to the Georgian leadership for the prompt resolution of the matter.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues. Concluding the call, the ministers extended their congratulations on the upcoming New Year and voiced confidence that Azerbaijan-Georgia relations will further deepen in the year ahead.