Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

On December 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head of the IDEA Public Association, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by the museum’s director Amina Melikova and artist Emil Aziz. During the visit, she first viewed Emil Aziz’s solo exhibition “Nakhysh and Silhouette,” which is currently on display at the museum. The exhibition presents around 50 works inspired by the rich heritage of Azerbaijani carpets, reinterpreted through a contemporary artistic lens. Among the central themes are Garabagh horses and female portraits, where dynamic silhouettes are harmoniously integrated with traditional carpet motifs. The exhibition will remain open until January 12.

Leyla Aliyeva then toured the retrospective exhibition of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Ahmed titled “Faiq Əhməd: 2011–2024 – cü illər.” The exhibition reflects key stages of the artist’s creative path and highlights his innovative approach to Azerbaijani carpet art, combining classical weaving techniques with modern artistic philosophy and visual practices. It was noted that Faig Ahmed’s works are widely exhibited in leading museums and private collections around the world.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva also familiarized herself with the exhibition dedicated to Latif Kerimov, the founder of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and a prominent artist and scholar. She was informed that 2026 will mark the 120th anniversary of Latif Kerimov’s birth. His contribution to the development of Azerbaijani carpet studies and the recognition of carpet art as a key element of national culture was emphasized. Leyla Aliyeva viewed carpets designed by Kerimov, his original sketches, and archival materials.

In addition, Leyla Aliyeva toured the updated exhibition on the museum’s third floor, which showcases contemporary designer carpets and works of decorative and applied art by Azerbaijani masters, including Eldar Mikailzade, Eldar Hajiyev, Samira Allahverdiyeva, Chingiz Babayev, Tariel Bashirov, Ali Pariyaba, and others. The exhibition also features previously unseen works, including rare examples of ceramics, wood carving, batik, tapestry, and art glass from the 1970s and 1980s.

Leyla Aliyeva’s visit highlighted the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum’s important role in preserving, researching, and promoting national carpet art, while fostering a dialogue between historical heritage and contemporary artistic expression.