China cuts import duties from 2026

29 December 2025 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Starting January 1, 2026, Chinese authorities will temporarily reduce import duties on 935 categories of raw materials and industrial goods, Azernews reports.

According to official information, the new tariff rates will be lower than the most-favored-nation (MFN) rates applied to all World Trade Organization (WTO) member states, and in some cases will be reduced to zero. The measures will cover a wide range of products, including various types of fish and seafood, cheese, avocados, certain minerals and chemicals, rare earth elements, medical raw materials and equipment, as well as numerous industrial and construction goods.

The move is aimed at lowering production costs for domestic manufacturers, stabilizing supply chains, and supporting high-tech and healthcare sectors. Analysts note that the inclusion of rare earth metals and medical equipment is particularly significant, as these materials play a key role in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy technologies, and modern medicine.

China has increasingly used targeted tariff reductions as an economic tool to boost innovation and encourage imports that are critical for industrial upgrading. Experts believe that this policy could also make China a more attractive market for foreign suppliers while helping domestic companies remain competitive amid global economic uncertainty.