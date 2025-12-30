Azerbaijan set to celebrate Ajami Nakhchivani’s 900th anniversary - decree

30 December 2025 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will mark the 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, a prominent figure of Azerbaijani architecture, following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The decree tasks the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, with preparing and implementing a plan of events to celebrate the milestone. The Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for addressing matters arising from the decree.

The decree notes that Ajami Abubakr oglu Nakhchivani, founder of the Nakhchivan architectural school, will reach 900 years in 2026. Ajami Nakhchivani introduced new directions in medieval Azerbaijani architecture, adding elegance and dynamism to the architectural style of his era. His work was closely associated with the city of Nakhchivan, the capital of the powerful Atabay state, one of the cultural, scientific, commercial, and artistic centers of the Middle East.

Monumental masterpieces in Nakhchivan, including the Momina Khatun Mausoleum and the Yusif ibn Kuseyir Mausoleum, reflect his genius and are recognized as masterpieces of the Islamic world. His creative legacy established a school of thought that influenced Azerbaijani and Middle Eastern architecture for centuries.

The decree also recalls that under the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Ajami Nakhchivani’s 850th anniversary was celebrated in Azerbaijan in 1976. Including his 900th anniversary in UNESCO’s list of commemorated jubilees is seen as an important step in promoting the rich multi-century cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people on an international scale.