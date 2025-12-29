President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of State Oil Fund for 2026 - decree
The budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2026 has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the revenues of the State Oil Fund for the 2026 budget must be approved at 13.03 billion manat ($7.67 billion), while the expenses are set to be 13.01 billion manat ($7.66 billion).
