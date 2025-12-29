What oil price forecasts mean for Azerbaijan’s economy in 2026 [ANALYSIS]

29 December 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

After peaking above key benchmarks earlier in the decade, oil prices have entered a period of recalibration. Market forecasts for 2026 point to continued downward pressure on Brent crude amid ample supply and easing demand growth, setting a cautious backdrop for oil-exporting states, including Azerbaijan and its flagship Azeri Light blend. Energy market analysts are projecting that Brent crude oil will average around $65 per barrel in 2026, a figure unchanged from earlier forecasts and slightly below the projected...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!