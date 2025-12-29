Azernews.Az

Monday December 29 2025

What oil price forecasts mean for Azerbaijan’s economy in 2026 [ANALYSIS]

29 December 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
After peaking above key benchmarks earlier in the decade, oil prices have entered a period of recalibration. Market forecasts for 2026 point to continued downward pressure on Brent crude amid ample supply and easing demand growth, setting a cautious backdrop for oil-exporting states, including Azerbaijan and its flagship Azeri Light blend. Energy market analysts are projecting that Brent crude oil will average around $65 per barrel in 2026, a figure unchanged from earlier forecasts and slightly below the projected...

