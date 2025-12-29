Champion judokas meet with 'Winter camp' participants [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and renowned champion judokas have met with participants of the seventh "Brotherly Garabagh Schools" Winter Camp held in the Shabran district, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Elnur Mammadli, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and Olympic champion; Azer Asgarov, President of the Azerbaijan Veterans Association and Chairman of the "Judo Club 2012" Public Union; Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov; European champions Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov; as well as other official representatives.

The event, organized jointly by the "Zafar" Public Union for Support of Martyrs’ Families, the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland, and the "Weekend Garabagh School" operating in Nantes, France, with the support of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, featured a friendly conversation between the champions and the camp participants. The athletes shared their personal and sporting experiences and encouraged the young participants to be goal-oriented and persistent.

During the meeting, a young judoka participating in the camp—Laman Niftaliyeva, the daughter of War Hero and martyr, Senior Sergeant Mehrab Niftaliyev, and a national championship medalistwas presented with a judo gift by the champion judokas.

At the end of the meeting, Azer Asgarov, Chairman of the "Judo Club 2012" Public Union and initiator of the event, presented commemorative gifts to all camp participants.

The camp at the "Shabran Wellbeing Resort" Recreation and Health Center, various educational workshops, intellectual games, and cultural and sports activities were organized. The second stage of the camp is planned to be held in France in the summer of 2026.