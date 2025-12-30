State support expands access to electricity networks in liberated areas

30 December 2025 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A significant portion of the reconstruction work on the electricity distribution networks in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur is being financed through state-backed funding. Continuing this support, the Tariff (Price) Council, acting on proposals from “Azerishiq” JSC, has approved concessions on fees for connecting to the electricity network in the territories liberated from occupation.

Azernews reports, citing the Tariff Council that the following measures have been adopted:

Household consumers and non-residential facilities with a consumption capacity of up to 20 kW will be connected to the existing 0.4 kV electricity network via a single-phase scheme free of charge.

Household consumers with consumption above 20 kW and non-residential facilities with consumption up to 200 kW will receive a 65% discount when connected to the 0.4 kV network via a three-phase scheme.

Non-residential facilities with consumption up to 200 kW (from medium-voltage networks), facilities with consumption above 200 kW, and construction sites belonging to electricity producers will be connected to low- and medium-voltage networks via a three-phase scheme free of charge.

These concessions aim to make access to the electricity network more affordable and accessible for consumers, supporting the resettlement of residents in the liberated territories and providing additional incentives for entrepreneurs.

Reducing connection costs will improve the financial feasibility of business projects and encourage the creation of new jobs.

The decision will take effect on January 1, 2026.