Baku Music Academy holds roundtable in honor of prominent scholar [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has hosted a roundtable dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the prominent scholar and public figure, one of the founders of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), State Prize laureate, Honored Scientist, Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev, Azernews reports.

People's Artist, Rector of the Baku Music Academy and Professor Farhad Badalbayli highly praised the Academician's scientific and public activities and shared his views with the participants on the values Yusif Mammadaliyev contributed to Azerbaijani science.

A documentary film "Life Formula" was screened as part of the event. Filmed in 2005, the documentary is dedicated to the life, scientific work, and contributions of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev to Azerbaijani science.

Associate Professor, PhD in Art Studies Turan Mammadaliyeva, in her presentation titled "Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev: Sketches for a Portrait," spoke about the Academician's family and scientific activity. She also recited excerpts from his letter to his daughter Sevda and from the poem "Confession," and spoke about Yusif Mammadaliyev's love for the tar. She concluded her presentation with a musical performance of Gara Garayev's "Prelude in A major."

The work "My Country" by Asaf Zeynalli was performed by Gullubeyim Mammadova, laureate of international competitions and lecturer at the Department of Solo Singing and Opera Training, accompanied by Shahla Guliyeva.

At the event, a presentation titled "My Memories of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev" was delivered by his niece, Professor of the Department of Methodology and Special Pedagogical Training, Honored Teacher Lala Mammadaliyeva.

After a presentation titled "Memories of Prominent Scholars about the Scientific Discoveries of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev," the moderator of the event, Head of the BMA research laboratory "Study of Azerbaijani Professional Music of the Oral Tradition and Its New Directions: Organology and Acoustics," Associate Professor and PhD in Art Studies Nurida Ismayilzade, presented a short film featuring speeches by Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Ayaz Afandiyev and academicians Hajibey Sultanov, Maharram Mammadov, and Telman Aliyev.

The speeches particularly emphasized that Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev gained fame for his contributions to petrochemical science, especially for discovering a new method for producing high-octane aviation fuels. The establishment of a number of scientific institutions and organizations in the republic is associated with his name.

The event was also attended by the Academy's Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy and Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade; Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Honored Teacher, PhD in Pedagogy and Professor Narmine Guliyeva; as well as members of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev's family, staff of the research laboratory, and teachers and students of the Baku Music Academy.