Absheron Olympic Complex hosts Kata Championship [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Kata Championship has been held among judokas at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Azernews reports. The tournament was conducted in accordance with the kata rules and refereeing standards of the International Judo Federation.

In the cadet category, the first place was claimed by Sadiq Abdullayev as Tori and Rajab Akbarov as Uke, while the second place went to Səttar Nurullayev (Tori) and Zaur Nazirov (Uke). The third place was awarded to Nihat Jamalov (Tori) and Rustam Mammadov (Uke).

Among the juniors, Famil Asadov (Tori) and Yusif Ahmadov (Uke) won the first place, with the second place going to Mirabdulrahim Abdullazadə (Tori) and Zidan Bashirov (Uke). Rasul Amirzade (Tori) and Tahir Bunyadov (Uke) secured the third place.

In the senior category, Chingiz Ahmadov (Tori) and Seymur Majidli (Uke) took first place, followed by Rahim Aslanov (Tori) and Yusif Aliyev (Uke) in second place. The third place was awarded to Natig Gurbanlı (Tori) and Elchin Mayilov (Uke).

The championship showcased the talent and dedication of Azerbaijani judokas across all age groups and emphasized adherence to international kata standards.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.