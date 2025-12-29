Azerbaijan Urban Planning Chief meets UN Resident Coordinator

29 December 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, held a cordial meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on an exchange of views regarding cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations within the framework of the 2026–2030 Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development.

It was noted that the framework document serves as an important foundation for a forward-looking partnership aligned with Azerbaijan’s National Priorities, particularly contributing to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal on "Sustainable Cities and Communities."

Anar Guliyev expressed his appreciation to Vladanka Andreeva for her personal engagement and constructive partnership during her tenure as Resident Coordinator. Special emphasis was placed on the effective and substantive dialogue surrounding the organization of National Urban Forums in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as cooperation in preparation for the 13th World Urban Forum.