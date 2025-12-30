Azerbaijan ratifies visa-free regime with Somalia for diplomatic passport holders

30 December 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis has ratified an agreement between Azerbaijan and Somalia on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, Azernews reports.

A draft law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports” was submitted for discussion and subsequently adopted in one reading.

The agreement, signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025, aims to further develop diplomatic relations between the two countries and facilitate official visits. Under its terms, citizens of Azerbaijan and Somalia holding valid diplomatic passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit through the territory of the other state. Such stays may not exceed 90 days within any 180-day period. For stays longer than 90 days, a visa and relevant permit must be obtained in accordance with the host country’s national legislation.

The document also regulates the legal status of diplomatic passport holders and their family members working in diplomatic missions, consulates, and international organizations. In addition, it establishes procedures for mutual information exchange and the issuance of new travel documents in cases where diplomatic passports are lost or replaced.

At the same time, the agreement preserves the right of both parties to impose restrictions on entry, duration of stay, or declare individuals undesirable in line with their domestic legislation, to safeguard national security, public order, and public health.

According to the provisions, the agreement will enter into force on the 90th day after the exchange of final written notifications confirming the completion of internal procedures by both sides. It is concluded for an initial period of five years and will be automatically extended for successive five-year terms.