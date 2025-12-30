Visa fraud cases increase in Germany

30 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The number of third-country nationals attempting to fraudulently obtain visas to Germany has been rising, as reported by Bild newspaper. The publication highlights that in recent years, the Federal Police have observed a significant increase in the number of fraudulent visa cases. In most instances, individuals who resort to these tactics are seeking asylum in Germany. During the first 10 months of 2025 alone, 5,569 suspicious visa applications were flagged by authorities, Azernews reports.

Germany is not the only Schengen country facing this issue. A similar trend is also evident in other European nations, such as France, Italy, and Greece. This growing problem has raised concerns among immigration authorities across Europe, leading to tighter controls and more advanced fraud detection methods.

Experts suggest that the rise in visa fraud may also be linked to geopolitical instability and economic challenges in many regions outside the Schengen zone. As more people seek to enter Europe for better opportunities, criminal networks are capitalizing on the demand for fraudulent documents, making it harder for genuine asylum seekers to be distinguished from those attempting to exploit the system. European authorities are now focusing on improving cooperation between countries to better detect and prevent visa fraud, but this continues to be a complex and ongoing challenge.