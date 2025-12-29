Presentation ceremony of “Azerbaijani Language” platform held [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 01:45 (UTC+04:00)

The presentation ceremony of the “Azerbaijani Language” platform was held on December 28 at Azerbaijan University of Languages. The author and head of the project is Alena Aliyeva.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and the project’s author and head Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

First, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla briefed the guests on the university’s activities. The guests then visited the university museum, familiarized themselves with its work, and were informed about the exhibits on display.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Kamal Abdulla emphasized the importance of the platform in preserving, developing, and promoting the Azerbaijani language in the modern digital environment.

Referring to President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani language during the meeting dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the rector noted that there was a strong need for such a platform. He said that the university’s scientists and young specialists had honorably fulfilled this task.

“As Azerbaijan University of Languages, we establish centers for the Azerbaijani language, culture, and the multiculturalism model at foreign universities and teach our language to the youth of those countries. The creation of such platforms and projects is directly related to the work carried out by President Ilham Aliyev in this direction. It is important for these platforms to be interconnected. Certain work is being done by various universities, institutions, and ministries in line with the instructions and recommendations of the head of state, but unfortunately, these platforms and projects are often implemented without coordination. I hope they will support and complement one another and demonstrate continuity. In this regard, the establishment of a Coordination Council would be desirable, enabling more targeted implementation of the President’s instructions,” Kamal Abdulla stressed.

In her speech, the author and head of the project, Alena Aliyeva, highlighted the important role of education in society and congratulated the participants on the presentation of the platform. She expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan University of Languages, and all project participants for their support in implementing the initiative.

Subsequently, Vice-Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages Jala Garibova and project coordinator Sabina Aliyeva presented the “Azerbaijani Language” platform. Detailed information was provided on the goals behind its creation, its functional capabilities, and content designed for different age groups and users.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, who delivered a congratulatory address, stated that the “Azerbaijani Language” platform would make an important contribution to improving the quality of teaching and learning the state language and expanding digital educational resources. He emphasized that such initiatives play a special role in developing the Azerbaijani language in line with modern challenges.

Speaking about efforts undertaken in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to preserve the purity of the Azerbaijani language, the minister said: “The essence of the platform is to teach our language to people whose native language is not Azerbaijani. The Azerbaijani language has a wide reach, with more than 50 million speakers worldwide. Mastering this language is important from several perspectives. The platform will be especially useful for foreign students studying in Azerbaijan, foreigners wishing to work in our country, and those who want to learn Azerbaijani as a foreign language. The platform is built on English, but it can also be translated into other languages. Artificial intelligence solutions are actively used. I am confident that the platform will be successful.”

A video dedicated to the “Azerbaijani Language” platform was then screened.

Next, Pakistani student Mahmud Athar, a doctoral student at the Pakistan Centre operating at Azerbaijan University of Languages, noted that his studies at the university had enabled him to learn and actively use the Azerbaijani language in daily life.

Emphasizing that language is the soul of a nation, its culture, and its way of thinking, he said: “The Azerbaijani language is very rich, as it is the language of Nizami and Fuzuli. Through our center, we strive to promote the Azerbaijani language and culture abroad. Together with the Azerbaijan Centre in Islamabad, we organize cultural events and promote the language. We have published a book for Pakistani students to learn Azerbaijani, contributing to its broader international recognition. People often ask me how I learned Azerbaijani. Our rector always recommends listening carefully to all speeches of President Ilham Aliyev—this is the main method. Azerbaijani has a strong unifying power; it brings together people of different countries and nations. It is not merely a means of communication, but a strong bridge connecting people, cultures, and countries. I am proud to learn this language.”

Well-known journalist and Honored Journalist of the Russian Federation Mikhail Gusman, a graduate of Azerbaijan University of Languages, also spoke at the event. He noted the growing global interest in the Azerbaijani language, citing research conducted annually by Stanford University. According to him, despite Azerbaijan being a relatively small country, interest in the Azerbaijani language has increased significantly in recent years.

“This fully corresponds to the effective policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and the global interest in Azerbaijan. The growing demand for the melodic, rich, and noble Azerbaijani language is the result of the path our country is following under the President’s leadership. I thank you for creating this remarkable platform at exactly the right time,” he said, adding that he graduated from Azerbaijan University of Languages with honors 55 years ago.

An artistic program was also presented as part of the ceremony.

The event concluded with commemorative photos.

The platform has been developed to support the teaching and learning of the Azerbaijani language and to reach a wide audience through digital resources. Holding the presentation ceremony on the eve of December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day - once again underscored that the Azerbaijani language is one of the key values uniting Azerbaijanis worldwide.