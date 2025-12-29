Azerbaijan reiterates support for Somalia’s territorial integrity

29 December 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The recognition of the Somaliland region of Somalia runs counter to international law, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement addressing recent developments in Somalia, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan once again reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders.

“The recognition of the Somaliland region of Somalia is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter. Azerbaijan has experienced painful experience of foreign military occupation and separatism on its territory, contrary to international law. Guided by these principles and its own experience, Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to preserving the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states and calls on the international community to act responsibly and in full accordance with the norms of international law,” the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that respect for international law and established borders remains a fundamental principle of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.